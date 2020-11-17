Roy William Peterson, 86, Sauk Rapids

December 20, 1933 - November 7, 2020

Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2162 Mayhew Lake Rd., Sauk Rapids for Roy W. Peterson, age 86, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Norwood Young America. Rev. David Hinz and Rev. John Beck will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.

Roy was born on December 20, 1933 to William and Anna (Wipper) Peterson in Palmer Township. Following his graduation from Clear Lake High School, he joined the United States Army and served our country honorably as a member of the 101st Airborne Division during the Korean Conflict. He was united in marriage to Alice Kath on June 25, 1955 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Together they lived in the Foley area and Nisswa most of their lives. Roy was a farmer in his earlier years and then worked for Minnesota Department of Transportation on the Bridge Crew and as a Highway Maintenance Worker from 1970-1997. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids and the Billie Brown Post 627 American Legion Post in Nisswa. Roy enjoyed spear and ice fishing, golfing, cribbage, baseball, horseshoes, dancing, listening to Polka music, and telling stories. He had a huge heart and a great sense of humor. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren at their home in Nisswa.

Roy is survived by his children, LuAnn (Rich) Cameron of Pillager, Keith (Roxanne) of Rice, Lori (Kevin) Kramer of Gilbert, AZ, Jennifer (Troy) Hallstrom of Mesa, AZ, Wendy “Sam” (Tim) Rohwer of Norwood Young America, Neil (Sue Johnson) of Jenkins, and Scott ( Scott “S.J.” Johnson) of Denver, CO; 23 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alice in August; brother, Cecil and twin brother, Ray; and sisters, Emma Jean and Mildred.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice.