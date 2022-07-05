Roy E. Robinson, Jr., 89, Sauk Rapids

April 11, 1933 - June 30, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Roy E. Robinson, Jr., age 89, who passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Roy was born April 11, 1933 in Winnebago, NE to Roy & Ethol (Hillian) Robinson, Sr. He married Joanne Ruff on July 3, 1954 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Roy lived in the St. Cloud area most of his life and worked as an Inspector for Frigidaire/Electrolux for 46 years. He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and an active member of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers Local #623. Roy enjoyed visits to the casino, camping, fishing, gardening, woodworking, and tinkering. He was a member of the DFL Party, a strong union activist, and pushed hard for worker’s rights. After retirement, he took an interest in genealogy which sought many new acquaintances of family and new relatives and friends in many areas of the country.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Joanne of Sauk Rapids; sons and daughters, Bobbi (David) Johnson of St. Cloud, Jim Robinson of St. Cloud, Nancy (Wildey) Paulson of Ft. Ripley, Gerard (Sharon) Robinson of Sauk Rapids, Paul (Sue) Robinson of St. Cloud, Mary Kay Robinson of St. Cloud, and Shelly (Paul) Yee of Brooklyn Center; 17 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sharon Robinson; son, Peter Jay Robinson; grandson, Troy Robinson; and half-brother and half-sisters, Charles Lantis, Helen Hagle, Bernice Widen, and Betty Patrias.