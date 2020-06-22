Rox Set To Return July 1st

We will have St. Cloud Rox baseball at Joe Faber Field this summer after all. The Northwoods League announced a "pod" of teams consisting of the St. Cloud Rox, Mankato MoonDogs, Rochester Honkers, Willmar Stingers and Waterloo Bucks will take the field beginning July 1st in the teams' home parks.

"We are excited to announce what we've been working on the last few weeks and months," Rox General Manager Mike Johnson said. "The go-ahead to play some baseball games here (in St. Cloud)."

The Rox worked with the other teams in its pod to get a schedule created quickly, a process aided by the fact that Joe Faber Field has nothing else scheduled for the summer.

The teams will each play 42 games from July 2nd to August 20th, with the Rox playing 20 games at Joe Faber Field. The home opener is scheduled for July 2nd.

Rox fans hoping to get to a game this summer may have to be patient, as many of the tickets are earmarked for season ticket holders and groups. Capacity at the games will be limited to 250.

"As of now we are allocating the tickets to groups that have already purchased, season ticket holders and those who bought ticket packages," Johnson said. "As of now we don't have any tickets for sale, but we hope to have that ability in the coming days."

Fans who are able to attend a game will notice several safety precautions around the park, including sanitizing stations and socially-distanced seating.

"The whole ballpark is going to be general admission," Johnson said. "With the 250 max capacity, it shouldn't be tough to socially distance."

Johnson adds that in-game entertainment will continue as usual, including fireworks on July 2nd, July 17th, July 31st and August 20th and various promotions/theme nights throughout the season.

