ROTC Students in Two States Rebuild Bridge Used in Skills Test

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- ROTC students from three colleges along the Wisconsin and Minnesota border came together to rebuild a bridge that is part of a trail system used in an annual national competition.

The Eagle Battalion included about a dozen students from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Viterbo University in Wisconsin and Winona State University in Minnesota.

Last week they replaced an old bridge on the Oak Trail, part of the Lower Hixon Trail System in the city of La Crosse.

The La Crosse Tribune reports that students frequently use the trail system during the Northern Warfare Challenge, a yearly skill and endurance challenge involving ROTC programs from across the country.

