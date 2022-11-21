Rosemary C. Mendel, 93, Sauk Rapids

April 26, 1929 - November 20, 2022

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Popple Creek for Rosemary C. Mendel, age 93, who passed away Sunday at her daughter’s home. Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church. Church prayers will be at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Rosemary was born April 26, 1929 in Sauk Rapids to John & Alice (Keehr) Peschl. She married Donald Mendel on October 4, 1952 in Popple Creek. Rosemary lived in Sauk Rapids her entire life and worked as a bookkeeper for Dairyland and Don Hylander, CPA. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she was very active on the church council and was a former treasurer. She was also a member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 Auxiliary. Rosemary enjoyed baking, cooking, embroidery, trips to the casino, traveling, and watching TV especially Bonanza and the Minnesota Twins. She was caring, generous, and had a strong faith.

Survivors include her son and daughters, Lloyd (Penny) Mendel of Foley, Bev Mendel of Sauk Rapids, and Cheryl Scapanski of Sauk Rapids; sister, Arlene “Bonnie” (Fritz) Willenbring of Richmond; grandchildren, Daniel (Kathy) Mendel, Heidi (Joe) Anderson, Cassie (Jamie) Endvick, and Adam Scapanski; and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald on April 14, 2009; sons-in-law, Mike Chaika and John Scapanski; and brothers and sisters, Warren Peschl Sr., Merlin Turner, Dorothy Larson, and Virginia Brand.