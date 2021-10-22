Rose S. Fink, 78, Eden Valley

August 29, 1943 - October 14, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Rose S. Fink, age 78, of Eden Valley who died Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Engel Haus Senior Living in Albertville. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to mass at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley. The family requests masks to be worn indoors.

Rose was born August 29, 1943 in St. Cloud to George & Clara (Schneider) Erpelding. She married Ronald Fink on October 3, 1964 in Eden Valley. Rose was a homemaker in her early years and lived in Eden Valley most of her life. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church where she was the Religious Education Director for many years. She was a member of the mission group and a long-standing member of the “Knitters”. She enjoyed quilting, reading, especially mysteries and other fiction; gardening, canning, cooking, and baking. Rose was generous and thoughtful. She was very involved in her family’s lives as she was a natural caregiver. She was quiet and humble and took pride in her family as she always enjoyed their company.

Survivors include her daughters, Christine (Bryan) Fritzler of Orrington Maine, Amy (Jeff) Meierhofer of Albertville, Tracey Fink of Shakopee; brother Gerald of Hutchinson; sister, Janet Brown of Robbinsdale; and granddaughter, Alison Meierhofer of Albertville. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald; brothers, Daniel and Richard Erpelding.

The family would like to thank Guardian Angels Community and Engel Haus Senior Living for the kind and loving care given to Rose.