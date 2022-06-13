Rose E. Jaeger, 100, Waite Park

July 30, 1921 - June 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park for Rose E. Jaeger, 100 who passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday in Waite Park. Parish prayers will be at 4PM on Wednesday evening at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Rose was born on July 30, 1921 in Duelm to Theodore and Mary (Struffert) Schimanski. She married Cy M. Jaeger on September 16, 1950 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rose worked in the sewing department at Stearns Manufacturing for thirteen years, retiring in August of 1987. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park where she was active in St. Anne’s Christian Women. Rose was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9 in St. Cloud. She enjoyed gardening, plants, and sewing. Rose grew up listening and dancing to old time music and she continued to dance throughout her life, especially with all of her sons. Rose was strong, hardworking, kind, loving and most certainly had a feisty side. She was proud of her family and found solace in attending mass regularly.

Survivors include her sons, Ronald (Katy) of Clearwater, Edward of Richmond, Duane (Sherri) of St. Cloud, Michael (Betty) of St. Cloud, Raymond (Janice) of Waite Park, and Robert of Waite Park; 18 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren, and two on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Cy in 2002; siblings, Ann Peirick, Bernice Zapf, Leona Landwehr, Alice Harris, Magdeline Schimanski and George Schimanski; and grandson, Leigh Jaeger.