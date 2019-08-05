Ronald “Ron” James Kolbinger, 72, Becker

July 7, 1947 - August 1, 2019

Ronald “Ron” James Kolbinger was born on July 7, 1947 in Monticello to Joseph and Amelia (Brunn) Kolbinger. He was very hardworking and ambitious. After high school, he joined the National Guard but returned to work on his pride and joy, the family farm. Ron wore many additional hats; he hauled gas at Anderson-Gilyard (46 years), volunteered for the Becker Fire Department (24 years) and was a member of the Becker American Legion Post 193. Ron met Brenda (Cox) Kolbinger and had 3 children, they later divorced. Then he met Peggy Green, his significant other, they have been happily together for the last 32 years.

Ron was known for cracking jokes and being a prankster. He had a special love for his “critters”, deer hunting, “secret” gardens, and watching the Minnesota Twins. Ron was a dedicated father and grandfather. He always made time for his grandchildren, enjoying tractor rides and splitting wood with them.

On Wednesday, August 7 visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. (7p.m. prayer service) and also Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 9:00- 11:00 a.m. service will be at 11:00 a.m. preceded by a luncheon. All will be held at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker. Father Michael Kellogg will officiate and the burial will be at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.

Ron is survived by his significant other, Peggy Green of Becker; children, Steven of Becker, Eric (Jen Peters) of Becker, and Andrea (Will Lindenfelser) Kolbinger of Big Lake; step-children Todd Green of Becker, Nick Green of Becker, Diana (Shawn) Cole of Monticello, and Chad (Michelle) Green of Princeton; siblings, Teresa Warner and Eugene Kolbinger both of Becker; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Harold Kolbinger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.