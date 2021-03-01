Ronald E. Shelley, 83, Princeton

September 24, 1937 - March 1, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN, for Ronald E. Shelley, age 83 of Princeton, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 1, 2021. Pastor Shari Routh will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, and also one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Burial will be in the West Branch Cemetery, Long Siding.

Ronald was born to Albert and Regina (Bertrum) Shelley on September 24, 1937, in Princeton. He spent his youth in the Princeton area. Ronald served his country honorably as a member of the National Guard from 1958-1962. He was married to ShirleyAnn Montag on May 6, 1961, at West Branch Lutheran Church, and together they raised their six children. Ronald had worked at Verti Flo in Princeton, but most of his life was spent farming with his family. Ronald was a dedicated member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Above all else in life, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Ronald is survived by his children, Connie (Kenneth) Henchen, Julie Anderson, Jean (Brad) Wesloh, Kristi (Kevin) Santema, Dale (Tori) Shelley, and Darrel Shelley; grandchildren, Dale Henchen, Kari (Brett) Kroska, Susan (Alex) Kroska, Tim (Katie Zachman) Looney, Andrew (Ashley Minske) Wesloh, Allison, and Cade Wesloh, Sophie, Ricky (Kelly), and Cassie (Mercedes Unger) Patten, and Alex (Mackenzie Bialka) Shelley, Jack, Owen, Max, Matthew, Michael, and Olivia Shelley; step-grandchildren, Mitchell (Abby), Mackenzie (CJ Rahm) Santema, and Grace (Charlie) Lentner; great-grandchildren, Ella, Britteny, Alaina, Jacob, and Brooke Kroska, Kenady Henchen, Millard Patten, and Lennon Shelley; step-great grandchildren, Lillian and Beau Santema, Chase, Chett, and Colton Lentner, and Sawyer Rahm; siblings, Larry, Kathleen, Helen, and Joyce; and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 57 years, ShirleyAnn in 2019; son-in-law, Larry Patten; siblings, James Shelley, Ardis Kettleholdt, Dennis Shelley, and Kenneth Shelley; brothers-in-law, Dave and Royce; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Shelley; and nephew, Terry Shelley.