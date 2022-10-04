Ronald E. Schmitz, 71, Sauk Rapids

March 8, 1951 - September 30, 2022

attachment-Ronald Schmitz loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Ronald E. Schmitz, age 71, of Sauk Rapids who died Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital from injuries sustained working in the woods, doing something he loved. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Ron was born March 8, 1951 in Jacobs Prairie to Raymond & Evelyn (Hommerding) Schmitz. He graduated from Rocori High School and married Dianne Peltz on September 7, 1974 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe. They lived most of their married life in the Sauk Rapids area. Ron owned and operated Ron’s Cabinets with his wife, Dianne for 23 years, retiring in 1997. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and very supportive of many charitable organizations. Ron was named MN Small Business Person of the Year in 1990. He enjoyed spending time at Lake Minnewaska with his family and friends, snowmobiling, woodworking, deer hunting, playing cards and traveling the world. He especially enjoyed attending the Pulaski polka festival in WI each year. Ron was gentle, kind, positive, generous and an optimistic man with a great sense of humor. He was the best husband, father and grandfather anyone could ever have! Working in the woods, making trails, building bridges, cleaning up dead trees and having the nicest firewood pile in Benton and Pope County was where he found his joy. Just don’t burn too much wood at once because “there’s a lot of darn work that goes into making firewood!” Ron may be gone, but these memories will live in our hearts forever. The world lost a special person. He left his mark on so many things and on so many people. He leaves behind some very big shoes that we can never fill, but we can sure try.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Dianne of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Lisa Brennan of Albertville; son, Randy (Nancy) of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Lily, Sylvie, Wylie and Ellie; brothers and sister, Ralph (Kathy) of Sauk Rapids, Mary (Mel) Erkens of Blaine, Dale (Jean) of Andover and sister-in-law, Judy of Brooklyn Park. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David.

Memorials are preferred to The Poor Clare Monastery.