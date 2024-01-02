Ronald A. Braun, 87, Burnsville

May 23, 1936 - December 26, 2023

Ronald Arthur Braun, a treasured member of this community, passed away at age 87 in Burnsville, Minnesota, on December 26, 2023. Born in Waseca, MN, on May 23, 1936, to Arthur and Edna (Becker) Braun, Ronald spent his childhood in Hastings and moved to Princeton in 1976. He was a beloved part of the Mille Lacs County Day Activity Center since 1976, known for his kindness and the joy he brought to others.

Renowned for his encyclopedic knowledge of cowboy films and TV, Ronald's passion also extended to music. He was the most enthusiastic singer in any room and an avid bowler. His boundless love for animals reflected his compassionate nature.

A devout Lutheran, Ronald was a long-standing member of Bethany Lutheran Church. His life, filled with warmth, humor, and love; he touched everyone he met. He was an embodiment of joy, leaving a void that will be deeply felt.

He is survived by his loving family: his brother and long-time caregiver, Jim and wife, Robin Allen of Burnsville; sisters, Darlene Bohlken of Hastings and Dorothy and brother-in-law, Don Westphal of Centennial, CO; sister-in-law, Margaret Braun of Princeton; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand- nieces and nephews. Ronald was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Edna; his brother, Robert Braun; his sister-in-law, Carolyn Braun; his brother-in-law, George Bohlken; and his nieces, Renée and Jodi Braun.

A celebration of Ronald's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Princeton, with visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann in Princeton. Ronald's legacy of connection and warmth will forever live in the hearts of those he touched.