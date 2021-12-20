Romayne Doyle, 92, Waite Park

March 28, 1929 - December 18, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Romayne Doyle age 92 of Waite Park who died Saturday at Sterling Park Health Care Center in Waite Park. She was a cancer survivor for years until the recent occurance. Rev. Joe Herzing will officiate. Burial will be in St. Stephens Catholic Cemetery in Stevens Point, WI on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services on today at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ro was born at home on March 28, 1929 in Plover, WI to the late Ben & Regina (Adams) Golke. She attended grade school in Plover, graduating from Emerson Grade School, and P.J. Jacobs High School in Stevens Point, WI. She married Michael Doyle Jr. on February 26, 1949 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Steven’s Point, WI. She was employed by Hardware Mutual Insurance Company (now Sentry) for four years. She was a homemaker enjoying crafts, sewing, baking, singing, and dancing, but especially her family. She was also a member of the St. Stephen Altar Society. Her faith and family were her life. She was tiny in stature but a mighty prayer warrior for family and friends her entire life. Her gifts of joy, smiles, and laughter brightended any room while lifting up the spirits of all present.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Thomas) Strang of Waite Park; Judy (Rickey) Ewing of Broken Arrow, OK; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Michael in 2011, infant son, three brothers, one sister, and one grandson.