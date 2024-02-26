Rollercoaster Weather Ride in Minnesota this Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Breezy and warm Monday, with record high temperatures possible according to the National Weather Service.

The record high for St. Cloud for Monday is 55 degrees set in 1958. The forecast is calling for a high of around 60. The average high for St. Cloud for this date is 30 degrees.

An active weather returns Tuesday, with a band of snow forecast to move through during the afternoon and evening hours. An inch or two of slushy snow accumulation will be possible across eastern Minnesota.

Parts of northern Minnesota will be under a Winter Storm Watch on Tuesday. Around the Red River Valley, they could see up to two inches of snow with 45-mile-an-hour wind gusts.

North central Minnesota at International Falls will also be under a Winter Storm Watch on Tuesday. They could see between four and eight inches of snow.

Temperatures dive into Wednesday, which will likely make for a slick morning commute.

Get our free mobile app

After below-normal temperatures on Wednesday, we rebound with warm temperatures again. Highs in the 50s are expected on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, With Mid 60s on Sunday.

So, it looks like March will be coming in like a lion this year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES