Rolland E. Knudsen, 78, Clearwater

May 30, 1942 - November 18, 2020

Rollie was born May 30, 1942 in Blair, Nebraska to Elmer L. & Edna E. (Wulf) Knudsen. He moved to Minnesota shortly after his high school graduation in 1962. Rollie married Elsie Lovald on January 1, 1994. He was a meat cutter for 38 years prior to his retirement in 2007.

Rollie and his brother Dennis shared a love of cars from childhood playing under the cottonwood tree to adulthood with stock car racing.

Rollie was a warm, caring, and honest man who enjoyed the simple pleasures in life like bird watching, Minnesota Twins baseball games, fishing, and relaxing next to the fireplace with his wife Elsie.

Taking pride in his work, when on the job, when mowing the grass, or when cutting firewood, Rollie passed along his good work ethic to his sons, Darwin and Dave.

Rollie’s sentimental side was evident each time he saved something that was meaningful to him, including all of the Birthday and Christmas cards he received from family and friends through the years.

“Say not in grief ‘he is no more’ but live in thankfulness that he was.”

Rollie is survived by his wife Elsie; sons, Darwin of St. Cloud; Dave of Savage; granddaughter Kelsey of Sauk Rapids; great grandsons, Hunter and Brantley; brother Dennis of Pierz; sisters, Carol June Priztel of Fairview Park, OH; Susan Fleege of Foley; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and will be laid to rest next to them.