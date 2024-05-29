Roll The Dice For Some Fun With The Weekender

1

Cirque Italia is bringing its "Aquatic Spectacular" to St. Cloud for four fun-filled days. The event has talented artists from across the world with a show that is awe-inspiring. The Water Circus features aerial acts, contortionists, and surprise performances that are both magical and modern, a fun-filled time for the entire family. The cost is $16 - $59 with various show times over the four days.

Thursday - Sunday: At Crossroad Center. Use the link to see the show times and costs.