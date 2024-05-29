Roll The Dice For Some Fun With The Weekender
June is starting and there are plenty of activities to do to kick off the month, so roll the dice, move your pawns and find something different to fill in that weekend free time. If you want your event included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Water Circus SilverSt. Cloud
Cirque Italia is bringing its "Aquatic Spectacular" to St. Cloud for four fun-filled days. The event has talented artists from across the world with a show that is awe-inspiring. The Water Circus features aerial acts, contortionists, and surprise performances that are both magical and modern, a fun-filled time for the entire family. The cost is $16 - $59 with various show times over the four days.
Thursday - Sunday: At Crossroad Center. Use the link to see the show times and costs.
- 2
Spin Fest and Fiber FairSt. Cloud
A unique family-friendly event the spin fest features fiber art displays, a vendor marketplace, a spinning circle, demos, a live fiber animal petting zoo, and food trucks. The event is free to attend but there may be a small fee if you take one of the on-site classes.
Saturday at Rocking Horse Farm in St. Cloud: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- 3
White Peony's Summer MarketSt. Joseph
A variety of vendors will be on hand displaying clothing, jewelry, accessories, and more at the 4th Annual White Peony’s Summer Market. There will be food and music too. Vendors will be at both locations and there is a free shuttle to get you back and forth between the St. Joseph and Luxemburg locations so you can see everything.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- 4
MC Bulls & Barrels RodeoLittle Falls
Head up to Little Falls to check out fearless cowboys take their chances riding bulls, roping the big beasts, and don't forget about the clowns. There is a little something for everyone whether you are a veteran rodeo watcher or new to the sport. The rodeo will be at the Morrison County Fairgrounds. There is a cost to attend.
Saturday: 2:00 - 7:00 p.m.
- 5
Board Game Swap MeetSpring Lake Park
Celebrate International Table Top Board Game Day by heading down to the Twin Cities for Torg Brewery's annual Board Game Swap Meet. Check out multiple tables of slightly used board games, card games, miniatures, RPGs, and more. Plus grab lunch from Tacos La Muneca! food truck while there. Free to attend.
Saturday: 12:00 - 3:00 p.m.