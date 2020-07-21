Roger L. Schneider, 86, Princeton

October 3, 1933 - July 20, 2020

Roger LaVerne Schneider was born on October 3, 1933, to Barthelmeau and Agnes (Streich) Schneider in Graceville Township. He was married to Yvonne Marie Fonder, and together they raised seven children in the Isanti area. He worked as a maintenance worker for Cambridge Hospital and kept a hobby farm for many years. After Yvonne passed away in 1984, he met Elizabeth “Liz” Willette at the hospital they both worked at, and they were joined in marriage in 1995, combining their families.

Roger was a gentle soul who was always kind and patient. He enjoyed spending time outside tending to his yard and watching the birds at his bird feeder. As a maintenance worker, Roger was a “jack of all trades” and was always helping around the farm. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing, fishing on Stanchfield Lake with Liz, and polka dancing. He will be remembered as being a jokester and an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Roger is survived by his wife of over 25 years, Liz; children, Mike of Princeton, Glen (Shelley) of CO, David (Cindy) of Fort Wayne, IN, Julie (Clark) of Princeton, Jeremy (Katie) of Wyoming, MN, and Mary of Milaca; step-children, Doug (Destiny) of CO, Becky (Kevin) of Blaine, and Cathy (Scott) of Ham Lake; 25 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Joyce Lantis of TX, and Norma Johnson of TX. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Yvonne, in 1984; infant daughter, Glenda; son, Roger; and siblings, Evie, Donald, and Norbert.

Memorials are preferred to Roger’s family.