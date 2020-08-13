Roger L. Erickson, 67, Becker

April 9, 1953 - August 11, 2020

A private graveside service will be at Snake River Cemetery, Becker for Roger Erickson who passed away peacefully on Tuesday at his home surrounded by his family. A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Abundant Grace Church in Becker. There will be limited seating due COVID 19 restrictions. Rev. Kenneth Hanson will officiate. Gathering of family and friends will be at 9:00 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the church. Feel free to visit early.

Roger L. Erickson was born on April 9, 1953 to Ernest and Elaine (Gilyard) Erickson in St. Cloud. He was united in marriage to Sandra “Sandy” Bakken on September 1, 1979 at Glendorado Lutheran Church. Roger was a dairy farmer and drove livestock for 17 years. He and Sandy lived all of their lives in Becker on the farm. Roger was a member of Abundant Grace Church and was involved in ministry for the church and prison/jail, church council, and taught Sunday school. He was very musically talented and enjoyed playing the guitar, banjo, harmonica, accordion, and piano. Roger enjoyed farming, traveling, and spending time with his family. He was outgoing, encouraging, and loving. Roger loved life and loved Jesus.

Roger is survived by his wife, Sandy of Becker; son and daughters, David Erickson of Becker, Kristi (Fred) Kirk of Clear Lake and Melissa (Jake) Hoeft of Becker; sisters and brothers, Judy (Ingvar) Larsen of Becker, Karen (Larry) Sakry of Sauk Rapids, Gloria (Mike) Palmer of Staples, Russell Erickson of Becker, Stephen (Linda) Erickson of Becker, Ruth (Bill) Chavez of Becker, Mary (Mike) Nehring of Paynesville, and Terri (Brian) Hughes of Becker; grandchildren, Lexi, Kaylee, James, Karli, Conner, Carter, Hunter, Austin and Caden; and great grandson, Aiden. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alan Erickson; and sister-in-law, Linda Erickson.