ROCORI Superintendent Announces Resignation

COLD SPRING -- The Superintendent of the ROCORI school district Brad Kelvington has announced that he is leaving the district.

His last day on the job will be June 30th. He has been at ROCORI for four years.

The message below was sent to families in the district on Monday night prior to the school board meeting:

After nearly four years of service, Superintendent Brad Kelvington has decided to resign from ROCORI effective June 30, 2022. The District wishes him all the best in his future endeavors, and on his behalf, I pass on his thanks to the District, and its staff, board, students and families for his time in ROCORI.

The School District is now entering a period of transition, and while transitions can present challenges, we must all remain mindful that with challenges come opportunities. I firmly believe that the ROCORI community, which is populated by passionate and thoughtful educators, staff, students, and parents, will rise to the occasion. In the near future, the School Board will be discussing how best to commence a search for a new superintendent for the 2022-2023 school year. We will keep you apprised of developments on this front as our work proceeds.

Sincerely,

Jennifer Bohnsack

In January a family in the ROCORI school district filed a lawsuit against the district.