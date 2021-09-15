ROCORI School District Debates COVID-19 Protocol

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School District considered a measure to establish a protocol to handle a COVID-19 outbreak in classrooms if it happened.

The measure did not pass in a three versus three vote Monday night. It would have required schools to let close contacts know if a child tested positive for COVID-19.

If more children tested positive within 10 days, the classroom would go into a 10 day "reset" period of distance learning.

Superintendent Brad Kelvington says they are doing everything they can to keep students in the classroom because that is what is best for them.

