ROCORI School District Debates COVID-19 Protocol
COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School District considered a measure to establish a protocol to handle a COVID-19 outbreak in classrooms if it happened.
The measure did not pass in a three versus three vote Monday night. It would have required schools to let close contacts know if a child tested positive for COVID-19.
If more children tested positive within 10 days, the classroom would go into a 10 day "reset" period of distance learning.
Superintendent Brad Kelvington says they are doing everything they can to keep students in the classroom because that is what is best for them.