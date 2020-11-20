Rocori Coach James Herberg [PODCAST]

The Rocori Spartans (6-0, #1 Class AAAA) will take on the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks (6-0, #3 Class AAAA) in Cold Spring Friday night in the 2020 season finale.

Spartans coach James Herberg joined Dave Overlund for a chat on Friday. Herberg talks about how he and his team dealt with an unusual season, on the evolution of the team as the season went on, the new turf field at ROCORI, his senior class and what he expects to see from Grand Rapids.

The Spartans and Thunderhawks will play at 5 p.m. Friday night on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.