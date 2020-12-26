Rockford Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO -- A Rockford woman was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Buffalo Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and Ause Memorial.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 38-year-old Tiffany Rasset, of Maple Lake, was heading north on Highway 25 attempting to make a left turn, when she collided with another vehicle heading south. Rasset was not hurt.

The driver of the second vehicle, 62-year-old Debra Ghostly of Rockford, was taken to Buffalo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It's believed wet road conditions played a factor in the crash.