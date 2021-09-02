Rochester Woman Pleads Guilty to St. Paul Arsons

MINNEAPOLIS – A Rochester woman pleaded guilty Thursday to being an accessory after the fact to arson of multiple St. Paul businesses.

According to court documents, on May 28, 2020, 23-year-old Mena Yousif, and her husband, codefendant 35-year-old Jose Felan Jr., went to several businesses located on University Avenue in St. Paul. Felan allegedly set fire to the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store.

Over the course of the following week, Yousif aided and abetted Felan as he fled from Minnesota to Texas, before crossing the border into Mexico. Yousif traveled with Felan and assisted his escape by destroying evidence and providing false information to law enforcement.

Get our free mobile app

In February 2021, Felan and Yousif were arrested by Mexican law enforcement authorities and returned to the United States to face prosecution.

Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls