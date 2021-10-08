Rochester History Center Brings Back Creepy Doll Contest

ROCHESTER -- The creepy dolls are back this year at the History Center of Olmstead County in Rochester.

They say the eerie dolls demanded to be let out of their boxes for their annual Halloween fun.

You can vote for your 'favorite' on their Facebook page, or visit the museum and see them in person. Online and in-person voting ends on October 22nd.

The 2021 winner will be revealed at the Creepy Doll Cocktail Party on October 23rd at the Castle in downtown Rochester.