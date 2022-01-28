Robert W. Beitz, 81, Rice

July 9, 1940 - January 27, 2022

Private services will be at a later date for Robert “Bob” W. Beitz, age 81, of Rice who passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Robert was born July 9, 1940 in Bancroft, Iowa to Milton & Myrtle (Sankey) Beitz. He grew up in Motley and served his country in the United States Army prior to marrying Marilyn Beack on May 10, 1963 in South Dakota. The couple made their home in Rice, raising three children. Bob hauled new vehicles over the road for many years. After retirement, Bob enjoyed going to Mission, TX during the winter months. He was a hard worker who enjoyed yardwork, John Deere tractors and his morning coffee. Bob was a simple man with a quick wit who enjoyed the simple things in life.

Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Beitz-Demery of Rice and Lisa (Tom) Anderson of Sauk Rapids; son-in-law, Scott Nelson of Brainerd; grandchildren, Michael, Jason, Sarah, Cody, Tyler, Drew, Rilie, Maggie and Taylor; great grandchildren, Landon, Brayden and Aliya. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marilyn in 2020; daughter, Julie Nelson in 2011; and brothers, Art, Sam and John Beitz.

A special thank you to Good Shepherd Community and CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Bob this past month.