Robert J. Wiggins, 49, Monticello

March 1, 1970 – February 26, 2020

Robert James Wiggins, age 49, Monticello, MN, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

Robert was born March 1, 1970 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada to Donald and Phoebe Ruth(Watt) Wiggins. Robert loved technology. He was always making sure he was up to date with the greatest and newest phone or tv. He loved to play video games especially with his sons. Robert had a passion for sports especially the MN Wild and MN Vikings. Robert enjoyed going to horse races and fishing with family.

Survivors include his sons, Kenneth Wiggins of Ponca, OK; Jacob Wiggins of Ponca, OK; and Nathan Wiggins of Ponca, OK; brother Allen Wiggins of Monticello, MN; sister, Leona Wiggins of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; and granddaughter, Lydia and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Norman and Donald Wiggins, and grandchildren, Damian and Krystal.