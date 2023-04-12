Robert C. Sauer, 96, Monticello

June 30, 1926 - April 9, 2023

attachment-Robert Sauer loading...

Robert Charles Sauer, 96 of Monticello MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 9th, 2023.

Born 1926 in Hokah MN, a town he loved and visited often. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 at the height of WWII. Upon completion of his naval service, he attended the University of MN.

In the year 1951, he was married to Lorraine Hassing of Easton MN, graduated from the U, and was hired by SS Kresge. Bob went to work for Coast to Coast Stores as a project manager in 1959. With his wit, magnetic personality, and hard work, he quickly rose through the ranks to become an advertising executive that was respected and enjoyed by all that knew him. He retired from Coast to Coast in 1987 and enjoyed his 36 years of retirement traveling extensively with Lorraine in their travel trailer throughout the country.

He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Catherine and brother Jim. He will be dearly missed by his wife Lorraine, son Nick, his grandchildren Mike and Eric and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob would often say, “I look forward to enjoying many more happy trails and greeting all of my friends at that great campground in the sky.”