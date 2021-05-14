Robert “Bob” Wolff Sr., 81, St. Paul

March 24, 1940 - May 9, 2021

Robert M. Wolff, Sr., long term resident of St. Paul passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Assumption Nursing Home in Cold Spring, MN. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Zita (Reiter) Wolff, his wife Judie and sister Vicki Wolff.

Survived by his children, Robert Jr. (Laurie), Kellie (Earl) Eggerichs; sister Dianne (Ed) Dozois; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Bob worked at Schmidt Brewery for 41 years. He loved hunting and spending time at the cabin where he and Judie eventually retired.