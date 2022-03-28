Robert “Bob” B. Sexton, 77, Sartell

April 30, 1944 - March 26, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Robert “Bob” B. Sexton, age 77, of Sartell who passed away on March 26, 2022 at his home. Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Gathering Space and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Bob was born April 30, 1944 in St. Cloud to William and Dorothy (Eiselein) Sexton. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1962 and attended St. John’s University, where he played football. He joined the National Guard for a couple of years and was united in marriage to the love of his life, Sandra “Sandy” Fuchs, on September 9, 1967 in Marshall. Together, they raised their family on the Mississippi River in Sartell. He owned numerous businesses through out his life such as, Polar Manufacturing, Komo Machine, and most recently, C4 Welding. Bob was affiliated with St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was very involved in the community and throughout his life generously supported multiple organizations such as, Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, Cathedral High School, St. Cloud Technical College, St. John’s University, and many more. Bob enjoyed being outdoors, water skiing, downhill skiing, fishing, hunting, biking, and traveling. He also enjoyed watching St. John’s Football and the Minnesota Twins. He loved spending time with his family on the river and attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Bob was extremely generous, loving, and hardworking. He would selflessly go out of his way to help anyone in need. He was most proud of his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and the relationships he built with his businesses.

Bob is survived by his children, Bobbi (Craig) Lamp of Shakopee, Gina (Mark) Halstrom of Sartell, Ryan (Tracy) of Sartell; grandchildren, Madisen, MacKenzie and Benjamin Lamp, Bria, Mason, Riley, Carter and Madeline Halstrom, Ryan Jr. and Gunner Sexton; great grandson, Ryder; brothers, Fred (Del) Sexton of Rice, sister-in-law, Yvonne Sexton of Wayzata; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Sandy in 2019; and siblings, Colleen (John) Hansen and Jim Sexton.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and his niece Jennifer for their loving care, as well as, the family and friends who provided countless meals and support.