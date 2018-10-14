Robert “Bob” Ashley Gibbens, 89, Big Lake

June 21, 1929 - October 11, 2018

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be 12:00 -2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Robert “Bob” Ashley Gibbens, age 89, of Big Lake who passed away Thursday, October 11, 2018 at J.A. Wedum Hospice. Burial will be in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Big Lake.

Robert was born June 21, 1929 to Robert and Ella (Stein) Gibbens in St. Paul. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1949-1952. He married Madonna Hodge on January 22, 1955 in Minneapolis at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Bob spent most of his life in St. Paul and on Eagle Lake. He worked for Ramsey County as the Director of Income Maintenance Program. After retirement in 1981 Bob planted trees with Pine Cone Nursery. He enjoyed reading a good mystery, playing Bridge, water skiing and gardening. He was a compassionate, caring, giving and kind-hearted person. He especially loved to cook chicken and dumplings.

Bob is survived by his children, Michelle Baklund of Stacy, Robert “Bob” Hodge Gibbens (Peter Maurer) of Wabasha; grandchildren, Nicholas (Cassandra) Baklund, Sarah Baklund; great granddaughter, Ella Baklund and sister, Nancy (George) Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Madonna in April of 2017; son-in-law, Daniel and sister, Norma Backlund.

A special thanks to the purple team from the Allina Hospice and Palliative Care, J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice staff and volunteers, and Senior Helpers-Central Minnesota.