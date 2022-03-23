Robert A. Winkelman, 54, Princeton

December 7, 1967 - March 20, 2022

Robert Anthony Winkelman, age 54 of Princeton, MN, who was known as “Bob” or “Bobby” to friends and family, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 20, 2022. A private Family Remembrance Service will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022. A Christian Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church, Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Post service there will be a Celebration of Life.

Robert A. Winkelman was born to Ralph and Teresa (Benoit) Winkelman on December 7, 1967, in St. Cloud. He grew up in the Princeton area and graduated as a well-known wrestler from Princeton High School in 1986. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Linda Kay Rittenour, on September 10, 1994, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Princeton, and together they raised their two children. Bob worked his whole career as a self-employed drywall contractor.

Bob was a kind man who always wanted to care for others. He was very social and enjoyed spending time with friends playing softball, golfing, and going out on the town. Bob and Linda loved to host guests and often would have the whole family over for holidays. He also enjoyed fishing on the lake, hunting with his dog, Oakley, and spending time in nature. Above all else, Bob will be dearly missed as an amazing husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Bob is survived by his wife, Linda; children, Braden Winkelman and Brooke Winkelman; mother, Teresa Winkelman of Princeton; siblings, Mike Winkelman, Roger (Lynne) Winkelman, Ron (Cindy) Winkelman, Jeanette Gerth, Sue (Gerome) Gunderson, Phil (Patricia) Winkelman, Curt (Jaqui) Winkelman, and Mark (Brenda) Winkelman; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph; and siblings, Jeff Winkelman and Debbie Koscielniak.