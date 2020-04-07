Road Construction on Highway 24 in Annandale Starts Wednesday

ANNANDALE -- Road construction gets underway in Annandale Wednesday which will cause a detour around the downtown area for months.

Crews will begin reconstructing Highway 24 through town including some sidewalks.

Highway 24 will be closed from Poplar Avenue on the east end to Oak Avenue on the west end. Access will be maintained to local businesses, but some sidewalks will be closed and gravel road conditions should be expected.

The work is scheduled to be completed by June 27th, ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

