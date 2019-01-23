Rivalry Renewed; Tech Hosts Apollo for Final Time [VIDEO]

The Tech Tiger boys basketball team hosts Apollo for the the last time Thursday at the old Tech building. The meeting will be the 117th of all time between the two schools with Tech holding a 70-46 advantage. The rivalry dates back to January 29, 1971 when Tech won the first meeting. Apollo beat Tech later in the season and the rivalry was on.

Apollo won the first meeting between the two schools this season on December 6th 67-63 and is tied for the Central Lakes Conference team at 6-2 with a 9-8 overall mark. Tech is 5-4 in the CLC and 5-10 overall.

Apollo is led junior guard Michael Gravelle averaging 19 points per game and junior forward/center Deng Diew (12 ppg).

Tech is led by 6'7 junior Odier Olange averaging 14.1 points and 8.3 rebounds a game and by seniors Tate Caldwell (11.9 ppg) and Jared Yeager (11.4 ppg).

Thursday's game tips off at 7:15 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1390-Granite City Sports with Dave Overlund calling the action.