Rita G. Reimann, 85, Sauk Rapids

October 26, 1932 - February 3, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 8, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Rita G. Reimann, age 85 of Sauk Rapids, who passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church in Sauk Rapids. St. Monica’s Society will pray at 5:00 p.m., followed by parish prayers at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Rita was born October 26, 1932 in LeSauk Township to Arnold & Alice (Lease) Genz. She married Claude Reimann on September 5, 1955 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rita has lived all of her life in the Sauk Rapids/St. Cloud area. She worked in the kitchen at Sacred Heart School for 20 years. She is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Monica’s Society, and volunteered at the parish and school. Rita is a cancer survivor. She enjoyed spending time putting together puzzles, playing cards especially cribbage and 500, watching birds, fishing, and spending time with her family. Rita was a caring, loving, passionate and wonderful mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her children, Michael (Marie) of St. Cloud, Patrick (Lina) of Fredericksburg, VA, Clyde (Patty) of St. Michael, Maria of Sartell, Therese (Bernard) Boone of Little Falls, Lisa Reimann (John Keiser) of Sartell and Brian (Connie) of Sartell; daughter-in-law, Pamela Reimann of St. Cloud; brothers and sister, Jerome (Rosie) Genz of Detroit Lakes, Sister Mary Emmanuel, Poor Clares of Sauk Rapids and David (Patsy) Genz of St. Cloud; 23 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Claude; and sons, Steven and Joseph.