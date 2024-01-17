Richmond State Of The Community Is Friday

RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Richmond residents can get community updates and network with civic leaders on Friday. The City of Richmond will hold its 3rd Annual State of the Community at 5:00 p.m. at The Olde Coliseum.

There will be speakers from Economic Development, Civic and Commerce, Mayor Jim Hemmesch, River Lakes Days, and more. Richmond Civic and Commerce President Emily Massmann says the night is about celebrating Richmond:

"We have the community and the guest businesses coming out to join us for a night of kind of different fun activities and listening to a few key speakers."

Other presenters include the Fire Relief Association, owners of Dixie and Company, and Merry Moose Daycare on why they chose Richmond and their future plans, along with the Economic and Development Association announcing the winner of their photo contest. Massman says the event has grown each year and they hope it continues to grow going forward.

There will be a social hour, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and live music by The Buck Band as well. There is a $12 cost if people want to take part in the chicken dinner, if not, the event is free to attend.

