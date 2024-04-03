Richard “Skeeter” Lane, 84, Mora

August 21, 1939 - April 1, 2024

Skeeter Lane, age 84 of Mora, MN, and formerly of Princeton and Avon, passed away peacefully following major surgery to repair his heart on April 1, 2024. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be at 3:00 PM prior to the 4:00 PM Memorial Service on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. The service will be livestreamed, please see the link on Skeeter’s Tribute Wall at this site. Burial will be at a later date in Baldwin Cemetery in Princeton.

Richard Clair Lane was born to M.C. "Irish" and Lucy (Miller) Lane on August 21, 1939, in Princeton. As a young boy, Richie became “Skeeter” when his little league baseball coach told someone that he darted about like a mosquito. After graduating from Princeton High School in 1958, he furthered his education at the Minneapolis School of Business.

On June 10, 1961, Skeeter married his high school sweetheart, Pamela Trunk, and together they built a life filled with love and dedication. Their union was blessed with two children, Julie and Jeff, who brought immeasurable pride to their father.

Skeeter's professional life was marked by his entrepreneurial spirit. He was the owner of Skeeter's Supper Club, Avon Packaging, and Pete’s Bait Shop in Avon. In 1983 he acquired his dream job managing the Princeton Golf Course. He was not only a competitive golfer, but he also organized many golf outings, tournaments, and trips for 16 years. His approach to life and business left a lasting impact on the community, creating a legacy of integrity and kindness.

Skeeter was an avid sports enthusiast and a lover of nature. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors, a passion that will live on forever through his children. He found joy on the beach in Florida for 25 winters with Pam. He loved the calm waves, sunsets, and storms as this reminded him of Who is in charge. His priority, however, always remained his family. Skeeter had a knack for bringing people together whether it was through his business ventures or personal relationships. He was everyone’s best friend. Skeeter was often found searching on Google with a sense of wonder and curiosity.

He was preceded in death by his parents; little brother, Melvin; sister, Rosie (Harlan) Stowe; and sister-in-law, Isabelle Lane.

Skeeter will be deeply missed by his wife of 63 years, Pam; children, Julie (Julie Stace) Lane and Jeff (Rhonda Chapin) Lane; brother, Bob Lane of Holdingford, TX; brother-in-law, Mike (Karen) Trunk; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Minnesota Heart Research Scholarship.