Richard R. Hill, 85, Sartell

December 20, 1933 - July 11, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Richard R. Hill, 85, of Sartell who passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the St. Cloud VA Hospital. Sr. Maria Hill C.S.J. will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Ripley. Visitation will begin after 10 AM.

Richard was born December 20, 1933 to Harry H. and Lillian (Knapp) Hill in Minneapolis, MN. He was a professor at Rainy River Community College in International Falls, MN and retired from St. Cloud State University as Chair of the Mass Communication Department. Richard managed the KVSC, 88.1 FM Radio station and was actively involved with on-air programs doing movie reviews and interviews. Richard was an outgoing, articulate, intelligent and brilliant person who loved the theater and acting. He married Sharon Rohling on August 3, 2000 at their home in St. Cloud. He enjoyed photography, telling epic sagas, and humming or singing to music. Richard was always there to help. He loved to share his positivity with his family. “Papa Dick” will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Rohling of Sartell; children, Thomas (Francesca) Hill of Winona, Robert (Jennefer) Hill of Pine River, Kenneth (Lisa) Hill of Sartell; step-children, Sara (Jason) Riesgraf of St. Michael, Charles (Allison) Klein of Cross Plains, WI; grandchildren, Nicholas Hill, Bennett Hill, Steven Hill, Christopher Hill, Connor Riesgraf, Anya Riesgraf, Lily Riesgraf, Colton Klein, and Marlin Klein; siblings, Helen Hill of St. Paul, Sr. Maria Hill C.S.J. of Chicago, IL.

He is preceded in passing by his parents; children Laura Hill, James Hill; and brother, John Hill.