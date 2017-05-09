Richard R. Chauvin, Jr., 62, Sauk Rapids

May 25, 1954 - May 4, 2017

Richard was born May 25, 1954 in Danbury, CT to Richard Raymond Chauvin, Sr. and Alberta Chauvin. He married Jenny Mikos on Feb. 24, 1978. Richard owned and operated his own contracting business for 12 years. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his grandkids. Richard was a great husband who was funny and had a great sense of humor.