Richard P. Kierzek, 83, Sauk Rapids

February 17, 1937 - April 5, 2020

Private family services will be at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Richard Kierzek. Richard passed away peacefully at his home Sunday April 5th in the arms of his loving wife Karen of 61 years. A celebration of life for all will be held at a later date.

Rich was born February 17, 1937 in St. Paul to Anna Kierzek. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He married Karen L. Breer on July 18, 1959 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Rich worked as a postal clerk for many years until his retirement. He is a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, Catholic Order of Foresters, Sauk Rapids VFW Auxiliary, Marine Corp League, Sacred Heart Men's Club and Knights of Columbus.

Rich: Husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, friend, coach, fisherman, hunter, golfer, cardplayer, traveler, softball player, and family man! Family is what mattered the most to Rich. He took his family on many vacations across the states, Bahamas, and multiple trips to Mexico. He was an avid sports fan whether watching a game on tv or attending one of his childrens and grandkids sporting events. He was the grandkids number one fan and supporter. Rich also spent countless hours at the golf courses. Besides sports, he had a great passion for hunting and fishing. Rich loved being surrounded by his family and friends playing a few games of pinochle or 500. He loved getting daily phone calls from family and friends and a special thanks to Mike Fromm and Dan Merchant who called every day to check in and say a prayer together. Rich loved us all unconditionally and he taught us what is important in life: FAMILY. FRIENDS. FAITH AND LOVE.

Survivors include his wife, Karen; daughters, Janet Dubose, June (Bob) Bohlig, Joy (Dick) McMorrow; 8 special grandchildren, Tyler (Koryssa), Austin, Cole, Tommy (Tasha), Bobbie, Caitlin, Jake, and Bryant; one beautiful great granddaughter, Henley; brothers and sisters, Jerry Kroska, Bob (Karen), Colleen (John) Steffes, George (Donna) and Helen Kvarnlov; and his companion kitten Kemo.

A Special Thanks to CentraCare Hospice for all their support and love. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sacred Heart Church, Crosier Fathers and Brothers of Onamia, or Poor Clare Sisters, in honor of Rich Kierzek.