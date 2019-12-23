Richard L. Simonsmeier, 81, Princeton

October 5, 1938 - December 21, 2019



Funeral Services for Richard Simonsmeier will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 AM at Glendorado Lutheran Church, Princeton, MN. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Sterling Pointe in Princeton, MN, at age 81. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 AM. Pastor Shari Routh will officiate. Burial will be in the Glendorado Lutheran Cemetery, Princeton.

Richard was born on October 5, 1938, in Mapleton, MN, to Harold, Sr. and Helen (Taft) Simonsmeier. He grew up in Mapleton until age seven when his family moved to rural Big Lake. Richard attended school in Becker, graduating with the class of 1956. Following graduation, he honorably served in the United States Air Force. Richard was united in marriage with Marlene Louise Strunge on February 11, 1961, in Monticello. They made their home in Big Lake and in 1966, they moved to rural Princeton, where they farmed until 1995. In addition to farming, Richard owned and operated Rick’s Electric for 30 years, retiring in 2010.

Richard enjoyed tinkering around his house and farm, spear-fishing, hunting, flying his Cessna, and racing modified stock cars. He was involved in Glendorado Lutheran Church activities including a mission trip to the Virgin Islands. Richard especially enjoyed being with his family, particularly the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Richard will be finding his way home to heaven to his loving wife, Marlene, and Border Collie, Sam. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Richard is survived by his daughter, Kim (Steve) Wipper of St. Cloud; two sons, Kurt (Brenda) Simonsmeier of Foley and Kirk (Patricia) Simonsmeier of Princeton; ten grandchildren, Kari Johannes, Kelly (Jason) Puhl, Sara (Seth) Dietman, Samantha (Luke) Anderson, Emily (Tyler) Pereira, Ezekiel Simonsmeier, Amelia Simonsmeier, Alyson Simonsmeier, Erin Simonsmeier, and Katelyn Simonsmeier; twelve great-grandchildren, Morgan, Colton, Payton, Emery, Sage, Parker, Reed, Jackson, Brady, Benjamin, Mackenzie, and Audrey; sister, Sandy; sister-in-laws, Ann Marie and Patricia; his nieces and nephews; and by other loving relatives and friends.

Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; brothers, Harold, Jr. and Dean; and step-brother, Delano Taft.