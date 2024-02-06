Richard Edward Kulkey, 78, St. Cloud

June 26, 1945 - February 5, 2024

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Richard E. Kulkey, age 78 of St. Cloud passed away Monday at St. Benedicts Senior Community, St. Cloud.

Richard was born June 26, 1945 in St. Paul to William and Dorothy (Grewe) Kulkey. He married Rita Schleicher on October 12, 1968 in St. Paul. He enjoyed traveling, especially going to Duluth, watching western shows, camping, pinto cars and spending time with Rita, going to casinos. Richard was a very chatty person and always enjoyed telling you a good joke.

Richard is survived by his wife, Rita of St. Cloud; children, Tami (Bradley) Stover of Buffalo, Karen (Jon) Neumann of Ramsey, Michelle Murray of Harding and Kevin (Jennifer) Kulkey of Princeton; 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Diane Miller of St. Paul, Linda Hummel of Hugo; brother, Robert William Kulkey Hathaway of Hugo. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Kulkey.