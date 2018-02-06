Richard “Dick” W. Ratke, 84, Rice

January 26, 1934 - February 5, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, February 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Richard “Dick” W. Ratke, age 84, of Rice who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tom Becker will officiate and burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one-hour prior at the church on Friday.

Richard was born January 26, 1934 to John and Victoria (Helmin) Ratke in Alberta Township. He proudly served our country in the United States Army for three years, stationed in Germany, while there he was a member of the Color Guard. Richard married Mary DeLong June 23, 1958 at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Brennyville. He was employed by Bauerly Construction as a heavy equipment operator for 25 years. Prior, he worked for Reserve Mining for 25 years. In addition, Richard was a Life Member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post 6992. He enjoyed staying busy with woodworking in the garage, gardening, bird watching, hunting and fishing. Richard was loving, charismatic, generous, kind, honest and outgoing. He was always proud of his family and treasured the time he spent with them.

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Rice; children, Daniel (Angela) Ratke of Foley, Linda (Mark) Karnes of Rice, Kathleen (David) Kriz of Denver, CO, Roger (Patty) Ratke of Royalton, Pam (Greg) Johnson of Cologne; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerome.