Richard “Dick” Anderson, 84, Princeton

May 17, 1937 - May 18, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, MN, for Richard “Dick” Anderson, age 84 of Princeton, who passed away peacefully on May 18, 2021, at his home with his son and two granddaughters present. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will begin at 10:30 AM prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton.

Dick was born to the late George and Mildred Anderson on May 17, 1937, in Minneapolis. He graduated from Patrick Henry High School, and while in school, Dick worked at a nursery and greenhouse which is when he knew he wanted a nursery of his own. He went on to study at Brown Institute, with a scholarship in gymnastics. After college, Dick served his country honorably in the United States Army.

Dick met Patricia McCluskey while he was stationed at Fort Sill, OK, and they were married on June 15, 1959. They moved to Minneapolis, where they raised their two children, Rick and Pam. They lived there for eight years until they bought a house in Dayton on the Crow River, where they resided from 1968 to 2002. Patsy and Dick owned Anderson’s Crow River Nursery and Greenhouse. In 2002, Dick and Patsy moved back to Cyril, OK, and joined the Elgin Church. They had a beautiful yard with a fish pond, garden, and peach trees. In 2010, they moved to Princeton to be closer to family due to health reasons.

Dick and Patsy made many lifelong friends and were dedicated members of the Knights of Columbus for many years. They were great hosts and would have large 4th of July parties that included tubing down the Crow River with family and friends. They had many fond memories and enjoyed strawberry picking together in Anoka. Dick enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, working with plants, and making yard ornaments. He was a proud member of AA for over 30 years. He will be dearly missed as an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him.

Dick is survived by his children, Rick Anderson of Foreston and Pam (Hal) Anderson-Kruschke of Princeton; grandchildren, Dana and Amanda; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Addyson, Alivia, Nola, Jayce, Angel, Grayson, Henry, and Abigail; and siblings, Nancy (Fernando) and Dave (Rosie).

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy; and sister, Diane.