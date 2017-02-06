Richard D. Smith, 75, St. Augusta

November 18, 1941 - February 1, 2017

Funeral services will be 5PM on Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Richard D. Smith, 75 of St. Augusta who died peacefully on February 1, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. John Jose will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Richard was born November 18, 1941 in Granada, MN to Dale J. and Lorraine E. (Bellock) Smith. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Richard married Elizabeth “Beth” Lynch on September 26, 1980 in Fairmont, MN. He worked as a Truck Driver and Heavy Equipment Operator until his retirement in 1987. Richard and Beth have lived all over the United States, however, no matter where they lived they always had acreage for hobby farming. He took great pride in restoring John Deere Tractors, the Twin Bridges fire department water truck. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Richard is survived by his wife, Beth of St. Augusta; children, Teresa (Mark) Loehrer of St. Augusta, Jason (Ann) Smith of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Katelynn, Melanie, Mitchel, Brianna, Natalie, Lydea, Johnathan, Marcus, and Isaac Loehrer, Stephan Thompson, Richard and Jeremiah Smith; siblings, Gary (Bev) Smith of Fairmont and Sandy (Mark) Schlomann of Olivia and special friend, Annabelle Hurst.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank Good Shepherd nursing staff for their wonderful support and care.