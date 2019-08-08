Richard A. Lindell, 69, Princeton

January 15, 1950 - August 4, 2019

Richard Albin Lindell passed away on August 4, 2019, at the age of 69. Richard was born on January 15, 1950, in Princeton Community Hospital to Warren and Marjorie (Wickstrom) Lindell. He attended grades one through twelve in Princeton, and upon graduation he joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1969. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged at the rank of sergeant. Richard was proud of his military service. He married Bonnie Retzlof Fuhrman on August 17, 2005. They made their home in Milaca, MN.

Richard is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Milaca; brother, Steven (Karen) Lindell of Colfax, CA; sisters, Linda (Jerry) Kelly of Savage, MN, Pamela (Mark) Wilhelm of Princeton, MN, Janet (Greg) Thorson of Yucaipa, CA; six nieces; and seven nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Marjorie Lindell.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 7 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Burial will be on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.