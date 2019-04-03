Rice Woman Charged With Lying About Subway Robbery

ST. CLOUD -- Charges have been filed against a Subway worker who reported being robbed of a bank bag while leaving the restaurant last December.

The incident happened on December 28th around 7:45 a.m. at the Subway at 1301 2nd Street South in Waite Park.

Forty-one-year-old Stacy Rymer of Rice is charged with gross misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor falsely reporting a crime after telling investigators she lied about the robbery.

She is accused of stealing nearly $762.

According to the criminal complaint, Rymer called police to say she had been approached by a black man in a ski mask who pushed her to the ground, grabbed the bag of money from her hand and fled on foot.

Police viewed surveillance footage of nearby businesses and couldn't find any other footprints other than Rymer's. A nearby gas station camera showed Rymer pull into the parking lot around the time of the alleged robbery and put something in the trunk before returning to her car and driving away.

Police say in a follow-up interview, Rymer admitted to taking the money, driving to the gas station, putting the money in the trunk and returning to Subway.

Court record show Rymer spent the money on medical bills.

Rymer has been issued a summons to appear in court on May 6th.