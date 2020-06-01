Rev. Nicholas J. Landsberger, 84, St. Cloud

September 10, 1935 - May 26, 2020

Reverend Nicholas Joseph Landsberger was born on September 10, 1935, in St. Cloud, MN. He was the son of Nicholas and Clara Juenemann Landsberger. Father Landsberger attended St. Mary’s Grade School, St. Cloud, MN, and St. Francis Minor Seminary high school in Milwaukee, WI. He received his seminary training at St. John’s Seminary, Collegeville, MN and Theological College, Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C. Father Landsberger was ordained to the priesthood by The Most Reverend Peter W. Bartholome, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN on June 3, 1961. He celebrated his First Mass at the Church of the Holy Spirit, St. Cloud, MN on June 4, 1961.

Father Landsberger served in the following pastoral assignments in the Diocese of Saint Cloud: associate pastor, St. Joseph, Pierz, August 1961-June 1966; instructor at Cathedral High School, St. Cloud, June 1966-July 1967; pastor, St. John Nepomuk, Lastrup, July 1967-July 1979; pastor, St. Mary, Little Falls, July 1979-July 1983; rector, St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, July 1983-July 1995; administrator, St. Mary, Little Falls, July 1995-September 1995; pastor, St. Mary, Little Falls, September 1995-June 2014, and pastor, Holy Family, Belle Prairie, July 2001-June 2012. Father Landsberger retired July 1, 2014.

Father Landsberger served on the Tribunal from 1969 through 2020.

Father Landsberger died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be 5-7 PM Monday, June 1, 2020 and 10 AM-1PM Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN. A private funeral service will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Cathedral with The Most Reverend Donald J. Kettler presiding. Burial was in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN.

Father Landsberger is survived by sisters, Florine Patowski and Rachel (Arlen) Dusha; and brothers, Gerald (Betty), Ronald (Norma), and Leroy (Linda). He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Jerome and Father Robert, and sisters, Audrey VanDuzer, Grace Pick and Eileen Quigley.