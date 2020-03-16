Restaurants Providing Free Food To Kids In Central MN
Hat's off to the local businesses and restaurants that are providing free food this week to those families whose kids really need it. The complete list can be found by clicking HERE, but here are a few of our local businesses and what they are providing.
Perkins in Sartell, St. Cloud and Buffalo.
PERKINS: SARTELL, ST CLOUD AND BUFFALO
Perkins is offering free kids meals Monday-Friday 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM to kids 12 and under.
- Monday—Grilled cheese, applesauce and kids beverage
- Tuesday—Two pancakes, choice of two strips of bacon or two sausage links and kids beverage
- Wednesday—Two eggs cooked to order, choice of two strips of bacon or two sausage links and kids beverage
- Thursday—Two pieces of French toast, gogurt and kids beverage
- Friday—Mac and Cheese, applesauce and kids beverage
BILLY D's CROOKED TAVERN
Beginning today, March 16th, kids can come in for a free turkey sandwich, potato chips and yogurt free of charge.
MANEA'S MEATS
Beginning today, Manea's will be offering turkey sandwich bag lunches.
HOUSE OF PIZZA: ST CLOUD & SARTELL LOCATIONS
From 11 am to 2 pm Monday through Friday, kids can get a free pizza or pasta; dine in or take out.
PACIFIC WOK IN SARTELL
Kids 12 and under eat free Monday through Friday 11 am to 2 pm. Dine in or drive through.
GRANITE CITY SAINT CLOUD
Free turkey sandwich lunches for children. No purchase necessary.
OLDE BRICK HOUSE
Kids 12 and under can eat for free from 11 am to 3 pm today through Friday, March 20th.