Restaurants Providing Free Food To Kids In Central MN

Hat's off to the local businesses and restaurants that are providing free food this week to those families whose kids really need it. The complete list can be found by clicking HERE, but here are a few of our local businesses and what they are providing.

Perkins in Sartell, St. Cloud and Buffalo.

PERKINS: SARTELL, ST CLOUD AND BUFFALO

Perkins is offering free kids meals Monday-Friday 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM to kids 12 and under.

Monday—Grilled cheese, applesauce and kids beverage

Tuesday—Two pancakes, choice of two strips of bacon or two sausage links and kids beverage

Wednesday—Two eggs cooked to order, choice of two strips of bacon or two sausage links and kids beverage

Thursday—Two pieces of French toast, gogurt and kids beverage

Friday—Mac and Cheese, applesauce and kids beverage

BILLY D's CROOKED TAVERN

Beginning today, March 16th, kids can come in for a free turkey sandwich, potato chips and yogurt free of charge.

MANEA'S MEATS

Beginning today, Manea's will be offering turkey sandwich bag lunches.

HOUSE OF PIZZA: ST CLOUD & SARTELL LOCATIONS

From 11 am to 2 pm Monday through Friday, kids can get a free pizza or pasta; dine in or take out.

PACIFIC WOK IN SARTELL

Kids 12 and under eat free Monday through Friday 11 am to 2 pm. Dine in or drive through.

GRANITE CITY SAINT CLOUD

Free turkey sandwich lunches for children. No purchase necessary.

OLDE BRICK HOUSE

Kids 12 and under can eat for free from 11 am to 3 pm today through Friday, March 20th.

