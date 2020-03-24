Resources Available for Struggling Employers, Unemployed Workers

ST. CLOUD -- As many employees and employers struggle during this economic crisis, there are more resources available to help.

Cathy Mehelich is the St. Cloud Economic Development Director. She says for small business owners, there is a disaster loan program in place.

It is taking applications online, it was opened this past weekend. This program provides loan interest loans for small businesses and private non-profits towards your working capital needs and your normal operating costs that can't be paid during this pandemic.

She says employers should apply online as phone lines are very busy.

As for employees, Mehelich says the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development has widen the scope of workers eligible for unemployment insurance.

Links to this information can be found on the city of St. Cloud's website or by calling 320-650-3111.

