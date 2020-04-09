Unemployment Applications Down, New Job Postings Up

ST. PAUL -- The daily number of Minnesotans applying for unemployment insurance has been on the decline since Friday, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Commissioner Steve Grove says that despite a total of 385,318 applications coming in due to COVID-19 since March 16th, the number of new job postings is actually on the rise.

I want to just highlight that, of course, there are firms that are hiring. The National Labor Exchange, which is how we measure employment here, saw 4,815 new job postings. That's just a sampling of all the postings in the state, but it gives us kind of a good look into who is hiring right now and it's up three percent from last week.

Grove says fields that are hiring workers include home health aids, personal care aids, security guards, registered nurses, software developers, and food prep and serving.

For more information on those job openings, you can visit the Minnesota CareerForce website.

