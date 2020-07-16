Extra $600 Federal Unemployment Benefit Payments to End July 25

ST. PAUL -- State officials are issuing a reminder to Minnesotans receiving unemployment insurance benefits that the additional weekly $600 federal payment is slated to end later this month.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Thursday said the week of July 25 is the last week residents will collect the additional benefit payment - unless the relief package is extended by the federal government.

Applicants can begin to request this week of benefits between Sunday, July 26 and Friday, July 31.

Residents who are eligible for unemployment insurance or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will continue to receive weekly benefits, but without the extra $600 payment.

“This additional weekly payment has provided critical support to hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans whose employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “We know that this continues to be an exceptionally difficult time, and the loss of the additional $600 will only make life more challenging for families across our state. DEED and our state agency partners are focused on connecting Minnesotans to available state and community services and resources in the weeks and months to come.”

“COVID-19 has created challenges and uncertainties for everyone, and we’re here to help,” added Minnesota Department of Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “People who are unemployed or struggling should know that they may be able to receive low-cost health insurance, help buying groceries, help with child care costs and more.”

The reminder arrives as state officials share Minnesota’s latest unemployment numbers, showing a drop in the state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate. DEED says the state’s unemployment rate was 8.6-percent in June — down from 9.9% in May. DEED says around 85,000 private sector jobs were added, with the biggest gains showing in the leisure and hospitality industry.

Minnesota's unemployment rate continues to trend better than the national seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate, which fell to 11.1% in June, down from 13.3% in May.

Officials remind Minnesotans to check out the variety of state resources and supports available. For more information, visit this website.